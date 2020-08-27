A story published on Page A-6 of the Aug. 27, 2020, edition of The New Mexican, about emailed threats to Gonzales Community School and Atalaya Elementary School, incorrectly stated Santa Fe Public Schools' security team deemed the threats were not credible. The security team consulted with Santa Fe police to make that conclusion.
Correction, Aug. 27
James Barron
