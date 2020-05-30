If no one watches Zozobra go up in flames, does anyone's gloom go away?
This year's event to symbolically destroy darkness and despair may be online, but Old Man Gloom will burn, event chairman Ray Sandoval said.
"We're leaning towards a no-attendance event at the moment," Sandoval said Saturday, adding that the club is working to make it accessible via television or livestream for free.
Last year's 95th burning of Old Man Gloom drew a record 64,000 revelers to Fort Marcy Ballpark.
Sandoval said the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is taking COVID-19 restrictions seriously. Construction of the 50-foot-tall marionette started Saturday at the former Sports Authority store in the Santa Fe Place mall about three months ahead of schedule.
Typically, the crew builds Old Man Gloom over the span of a few weeks and would start in August. But Sandoval said under that time frame, volunteers couldn't maintain social distance.
Sandoval said there are 20 core volunteers for construction, but the club usually relies on about 300 kids for stuffing paper "glooms" into the chicken wire and wood framing.
Sandoval said the club is seeking volunteers, who will be given a questionnaire with screening questions and asked if they identify as at-risk so they can be provided with N95 face masks. He said the club bought gallons of hand sanitizer and hundreds of surgical masks in addition to face shields and gloves.
He also said volunteers will be assigned to sections of construction, and tools will not be shared between teams and will be sanitized before and after use.
Matt Horowitz, the construction chair who has been working on Zozobra for 22 years, said cutting the frame is usually done in a wood shop, but they converted a loading dock outside the mall to open air flow.
"Safety is our primary concern here," Horowitz said. "We've got protocols to use face shields if people are going to be in each other's space for extended periods."
Heather Blumer, a certified safety professional and industrial hygienist, helped develop safety protocols as an independent adviser for the club.
For onlookers, Sandoval said the club is working to develop a website where people can submit their glooms — problems they hope to forget — and the club can print them out.
"There's no better time to burn Zozobra. I mean, 2020's only half over, and look what a bad year it is," Sandoval said. "The virus, murder hornets — what's next?"
