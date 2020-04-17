New data released by the state Friday is providing a more detailed look at where positive novel coronavirus cases are located.
In the greater Santa Fe area, the largest number reside in the 87505 ZIP code.
That cup-shaped stretch, which encompasses a large swath of central Santa Fe all the way to the western edge of Glorieta, has 22 of the county's 80 cases, according to the data released Friday on the state Department of Health website.
The 87507 ZIP code, which stretches through the southern and western parts of the city, has the second-most cases, at 19, according to the data. Third, with seven cases, is the 87501 ZIP code, which includes much of downtown Santa Fe.
Friday marked the first day that novel coronavirus data was available by ZIP code. Earlier this week, the state rolled out a new webpage offering an interactive digital dashboard detailing testing and positive cases by county, including a demographic breakdown showing just how much the virus has ravaged the state's Native American population, centered in three Northwestern New Mexico counties — McKinley, San Juan and Sandoval.
Nearly 37 percent of the people who have contracted the virus are Native American, although indigenous people account for only 10 percent of New Mexico's overall population.
The numbers provide interesting detail, though Santa Fe County — for the moment, at least — has seen its rate of infection slow considerably over the past several days.
The news isn't so bright for other counties, most notably McKinley, which added 51 new cases Friday for a total of 316. That lightly populated area of Western New Mexico, which has about 71,000 residents, now has the second-highest number of positive cases in New Mexico.
On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Office also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19, and 115 new positive test results, bringing the state total to 1,711.
In all, 51 people in New Mexico have died after contracting the virus.
The new deaths included a Socorro County man in his 40s and a Sandoval County woman in her 40s, according to the Governor's Office. A Sandoval County woman in her 50s who died did not have underlying medical conditions.
Two of the deaths reported Friday were residents of La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both reported to have underlying medical conditions. Two Bernalillo County women in their 80s also died.
Twenty-six of the state's 33 counties have at least one positive case.
As of Friday, 96 people in New Mexico were hospitalized from COVID-19 and 382 had recovered.
Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico is an employee of the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency.
The employee’s exposure risk to the public was low, said Randall Kippenbrock, the agency's executive director.
“The employee had minimal occupational contact with the public,” he wrote in an email.
The employee, who works at both the Caja del Rio Landfill and the Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station, began self-isolation April 1 and tested positive for the coronavirus April 10, Kippenbrock said. The man will stay in self-isolation until April 24.
Staff writers Daniel J. Chacón and Danielle Prokop contributed to this report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.