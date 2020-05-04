Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber pleaded with residents Monday to remain vigilant even as the state eases restrictions stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On his weekly Facebook webcast, Webber said he was “very worried” about a spike in cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, after encountering what he called a “very disturbing” scene when he ventured out of his home over the weekend.
People were out in large numbers, and many weren’t wearing masks or practicing social distancing, the mayor said during the virtual news conference.
“We’re in a very dangerous moment where the perception that we can reopen is interpreted as a message that all bets are off and we can go back to close proximity, no hand-washing, no masks, no social distancing,” said Webber, who noted he left his home once to buy groceries and twice to walk his dogs Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
“I hope everybody gets the message that even as the governor has said we can reopen gradually and carefully, that doesn’t mean that [people don’t have to] continue to be cautious and careful in what we do,” he said. “In fact, I think if we’re going to loosen some aspects of our daily life, we need to be even tighter on some of them.”
Webber, who was appointed to serve on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Mayors’ Council on Economic Recovery to help advise her administration on the reopening of the state’s economy, said he planned to bring up the issue when the group met with the governor’s chief of staff Monday.
“I will be putting in my two cents,” he said. “… It’s a balancing act, and I think the governor has always said it’s a balancing act.”
Webber said he would consider taking actions in Santa Fe that other cities and states already have identified as best practices, from better testing and contact tracing to faster and more accurate data “so we can be on top of this if there is a spike.”
Among other things, Webber said there needs to be an examination of policies around temperature-taking.
“We’re taking temperature now of our police and fire personnel. We’re taking temperatures of people at the midtown shelter,” he said, referring to an emergency homeless shelter in the dorm facilities at the city-owned former college campus on St. Michael’s Drive.
“If we reopen more broadly, how can we do more pervasive temperature-taking?” he said. “And then, if we spot somebody who doesn’t have a healthy temperature, we have to have a protocol for getting them tested. Reopening means thinking through, step by step, the protocols that keep people safe while allowing us to reopen.”
It’s up to the public to prove more businesses can reopen and that people will remain virus free, Webber said.
“I guarantee you if we don’t do it, if the numbers spike,” he added. “I know this governor — she will put us back under a stay-at-home order, and that’s the right thing to do. At the end of the day, we’ll recover sooner rather than later financially, but the people we lose to COVID-19 are not recoverable.”
Webber noted a new report by the federal government predicting 3,000 deaths a day in the U.S. as areas around the country begin to reopen.
“The war isn’t over, and we did not win. We are in the middle of this,” he said.
“The danger here is we’re going to see a second wave worse than the first wave,” Webber added. “That’s what happened with the Spanish flu. It could easily happen here if we pretend, if we imagine, that a reopening is a license to go back to not wearing masks, not using hand sanitizer, not trying to stay 6 feet apart. It comes down to how we want to act.”
While I differ with Webber on many points, his advice on Covid is much better than the Governor. Taking IR temperatures is an obvious move, done around the world, but MLG won't go there, though she talks of doing it "someday".
MLG also took over a month to "discover" using Face Masks, and even now the guidance from her Dept of Health on face masks is very confusing. Yes, they are a very good idea.
She only moved to address grocery store concerns on 6 April, AFTER Webber came out with SF guidance earlier in the day. She "trumped" Webber, going to 20% occupancy, after his was 30/25%. She doesn't ACT, she REACTS. The SF store situation immediately improved, but got worse again with talk of reopening.
So, it seems that having Webber on her Council "might" be of some use, as he's usually well ahead of the Governor. She missed the boat on the Tribal Areas, the Nursing Homes, and is late to the prisons. Soon, I hope, she'll be our "late" Governor, as her Covid performance has been very poor to date. All PR and exhortations with little action. Following all of her Pork Pitching last year.
WEBBER THE WHITE WONDER ONLY CARES ABOUT ONE THING, HIMSELF
Santa Fe county had 79 positive cases on 4/16/2020 and 1597 for the entire state. To date we have no reported recoveries in Santa Fe and the state declares only 842 recoveries. These numbers don't jive with CDC reports of 14 day to 21 day virus cycle. Why are we under reporting active cases in New Mexico and our County? By the guidelines all 79 cases should be recovered which would leave Sant Fe county, with about 28 active cases on the low side. This info would be mentally beneficial to all citizens.
I'd wager that most of the undercounted recovered people recovered at home, and the reported recovered recovered in a hospital.
What the h*ll are you waiting for? Political "feel-good" statements don't go very far!
Oh my, we bourgeoisie have offended the sensibilities of the rich, elite ruling class in Fanta Se........let them eat cake but stay imprisoned and living in fear.....
Fairly soon Grisham and Webber will be embattled "officials" with no power, no money and no ability to affect any outcome.
Wishful thinking won't cure this pandemic. We'd all love to have everything back to normal, but if the national and local data keeps showing an exponential, possibly out of control, increase in deaths, then those not wearing masks and practicing social distancing are actually threatening all of our lives.
It's time to get on with life and live with what happens . The other way is surely going to do more long term damage to health and the economy. The elderly can still isolate but the least effected can go back to work reasonable safe. No one is staying home anymore they might as well work with safe distancing and mask..
If by "get on with life" you mean continue to realize that COVID-19 is still with us, that no-one knows who has been infected, and that no person has the right to infect others, then yes, we need to get on with life.
I'm sure you didn't mean we should behave like we are living in Medieval Times when people didn't have the benefit of the medical and scientific knowledge we have in 2020. Those folks had no choice but to "bring out their dead' when the call for the corpses came every day.
Since we are now at 60% of seasonal flu death averages, it does seem that the daily Wuhan virus death totals are being over hyped by the SFNM and other leftist newspapers.
Robert Bartlett- Please stop with the RACIST DOG WHISTLES. or perhaps you are a racist dog who just can't stop himself?
Oh Dear God! If the governor appointed Webber to the Mayors' Council on Economic Recovery, then we are in far more trouble than I thought.
