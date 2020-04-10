There was a pot of $1.5 million just sitting there, Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley recalled Friday, and he wanted to get it in the hands of some small businesses quickly.
Spontaneously on early Wednesday afternoon, McCamley's department announced a one-time, $750 giveaway to 2,000 small businesses on a first-come, first-serve basis. Online applications started at 2 p.m. and the link was to be shut down once 2,000 applications had been accepted.
McCamley said the system crashed around 3:30 p.m., however, due to the huge volume of applicants. Workforce Solutions estimates 62,000 New Mexicans are self-employed.
Workforce Solutions tweeted at 3:50 p.m. the next day that the Self-Employed Stimulus Payment link was working again — and at 4:19 p.m. Thursday tweeted that the application process had closed.
Applicants indicated it had already shut down by 4:02.
Keep NM Blue tweeted: “This was the equivalent of trying to score concert tickets, but with people’s lives on the line.”
Tabitha CancerChic tweeted: “This was the most disgusting thing to make us all fight for it like heathens and zombies.”
Catana Lopez tweeted: “I can’t believe it’s the first 2,000 only! What kind of hunger games bs is that?”
“We understand there is a massive need and hunger for help,” McCamley said Friday. “There was not a good way to do this.”
McCamley said the department quickly awarded the money on a lottery basis or to a specific industry. The $1.5 million came from the Rapid Response Layoff Aversion program under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
“Our goal is to help as many people as we can,” he said. “We chose to help people.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday mixed praise with ample prodding that the state must up its game.
“The fact that Secretary McCamley straight up identified ways to get resources to New Mexico families who couldn’t afford to put food on the table — I give him an A-plus,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’ve been really clear with every Cabinet secretary, including Secretary McCamley: We have to do better. We have to understand that this is an unprecedented issue not just here, but all across the country. And we should lead by example by continuing to lean in.”
The Workforce Solutions system typically deals with no more than 1,200 job applicants a week and is not designed for 20,000 to 30,000 applicants a week. McCamley said coding issues downed the Self-Employed Stimulus Payment and technicians worked until 4 a.m. Thursday and then in the daytime to get the system back up just before 4 p.m.
Leila Salim tweeted: “Only 2,000 slots? And first-come-first-served? Plus, with the link down for the first day, and the fund apparently ‘exhausted’ 4 minutes after they announce that the link is back today [Thursday]. This isn’t even remotely fair.”
The Thursday restart was so brief because applications started Wednesday counted toward the cutoff of 2,000. Plenty of applicants, though, thought 2,000 people applied in less than 20 minutes Thursday.
“My frustration is in the manner the program is suddenly closed down,” artist Carla Pennie McBride told The New Mexican.
McBride was unaware of the 2 p.m. Wednesday start because she was attending a SCORE webinar about business and COVID-19. She learned about the $750 offer with the 3:50 p.m. tweet from Workforce Solutions.
Right away, she logged onto the Workforce Solutions website and created an account for the $750 stimulus. She wrestled with error messages but progressed.
“I went to the fourth step,” McBride said. “I got the error at 4:02 that 2,000 applicants had been approved and I was not approved. Two thousand applicants in 12 minutes, that’s not acceptable.”
After the application site crashed around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Workforce Solutions did not tweet the news until 6:55 p.m. that night.
Elaine Massad, owner of Haven Scent Handcrafted Soap & Bath, registered for the program late Wednesday afternoon and got an email with a temporary password, but when she tried to enter it, nothing happened.
“At that point, nobody was saying there are technical errors,” Massad said in an interview, adding that TV news was promoting the $750 stimulus just then. “Why do they have TV channels talking about it when it wasn’t running?”
Andrés Leighton, a photographer, had a similar experience.
“When I started doing it [about 5 p.m. Wednesday] the website was not responding at all,” he told The New Mexican. “There was no message saying what was going on.”
Carlos Herrera wrote on Facebook on Thursday: “This program closed 5 minutes after it opened yesterday at 4 p.m. I was watching the site every half hour yesterday. I made the mistake of logging on at 4:05 and all funds were already gone in 5 minutes. What a joke.”
Workforce Solutions has had challenges with its old and undersized computer system since the day mass coronavirus layoffs started, essentially right after Disneyland closed and the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled, both on March 12.
The Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page and Workforce Solutions’ Twitter account have been alive ever since with people complaining about dialing for hours to get through to the Workforce Solutions call center and having difficulties with the Workforce Solutions website.
Lou Ann Sanchez Lovato wrote on Facebook: “This is crazy. My son is trying to navigate it too and it’s a full time job.”
Megan Paaske wrote on Faceblook: “I used my iPad and my boyfriend used his pc. We both got our estimates, but we both have 'pending issues' and have searched thru the website with no luck on how to remedy the pending issues … and can’t get thru on the phone.”
