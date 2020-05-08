The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions has received a $3 million federal grant to benefit workers displaced because of COVID-19.
The National Dislocated Worker Grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Workforce Solutions has determined three areas of focus for the funding.
The department will provide funds to train health care workers to respond to COVID-19 in areas that could involve direct care, contact tracing and outreach, according to a Workforce Solutions news release.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, which put 300 employees on temporary low-volume leave in April, likely will not seek any of this funding, spokesman Arturo Delgado said.
“We may not even qualify,” he said. “We’re not looking at any shortage right now.”
Workforce Solutions also will enter into a partnership with the New Mexico Economic Development Department to provide customized training for businesses that are converting to manufacture personal protective equipment or sanitizing equipment or that are training on deep-cleaning techniques.
A third focus is a partnership with the Bernalillo County Commission and the Central Workforce Development Board to address employment for nonviolent offenders scheduled for early release because of COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.