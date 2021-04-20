A woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County was among the victims of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health.
One-hundred forty-five people from Santa Fe County have died of COVID-19 since the coronavirus arrived in New Mexico last spring, the state reported.
The woman had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions, the state said. She was one of three fatalities in the report, which said Santa Fe County had 14 of the state's 161 new cases.
There were four new cases in Rio Arriba County. Bernalillo County topped the list with 60.
The state said 121 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
