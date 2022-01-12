The state recorded 6,919 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health, but the daily figure was heavily inflated by two previously delayed reports.

A disruption in an electronic lab feed delayed the reporting of about 3,500 new cases until Wednesday, according to the department. 

A Santa Fe County woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized was among 28 more people who died statewide from the virus. The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 6,073.

Santa Fe County had 488 new cases. Other counties with high numbers were Bernalillo, with 2,005; Doña Ana, 1,012; Chaves, 844; Sandoval, 427; San Juan, 374; Lea, 265; and McKinley, 255.

Nine additional deaths were reported in Bernalillo County; four in Sandoval; three each in Grant, San Juan and Valencia; two each in Chaves and Doña Ana; and one in Otero.

New Mexico’s seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — reached 27.4 percent. 

The total number of cases recorded in New Mexico reached 388,215. As of Wednesday, 569 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 complications.

