A couple of weeks ago, Sally Marquis wanted to donate plasma to help COVID-19 patients.
To do so, she had to get retested for the novel coronavirus, but she didn’t think twice about that — an entire month had passed since she was first diagnosed as positive.
But then she got her report: Positive, again.
“I almost hyperventilated when I got the results,” said Marquis, 64, a Santa Fe County resident. “I was just floored.”
The story of Marquis and her husband, Dan Phalen, who also tested positive twice, underscores just how much remains unknown about the coronavirus — and how easy it is to become confused with a disease where conflicting diagnoses and quarantine schedules can torment those who have it.
Questions abound for medical professionals all over the world. Why do some people show no symptoms while others become seriously ill? Why does the virus seem to not just affect the lungs, but other organs, too? Will antibody testing eventually be able to determine someone is immune?
In the case of Marquis and Phalen, their symptoms were relatively mild and they feel back to normal. And on Saturday, they got the results back from their third test and finally tested negative — a huge relief for the couple.
But that was a full six weeks since Marquis first felt symptoms, and most guidelines say patients without severe symptoms should be cleared in less than two. So, a key unanswered question remains: When can people be sure they’re no longer contagious?
After Marquis and Phalen first tested positive in March, they diligently followed guidelines from state health officials, staying at home and avoiding contact with others.
They logged 14 days of self-isolation and then the state Department of Health gave them the green light to go out into the world again.
And they did over the next two weeks. They said they remained careful and practiced social distancing, but they went shopping and Marquis offered to start working again for a nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates wild animals.
“I was already in full gear and ready to help,” she said.
But then two weeks ago, they tested positive again, and Marquis even began to experience a new onset of symptoms, including fatigue, a severe headache and foggy thinking.
“Last week, I started feeling sick again. I started having a little bit of lung stuff,” she said on April 27. “Then I started feeling better.”
Shortly after the second positive test, state health officials told Marquis and Phalen last week to quarantine for a second time.
They were concerned they could have unwittingly transmitted the virus after they had already been told it was safe to leave home.
“I was over-responsible and I still could have infected people,” Marquis said.
Then Wednesday, before she finally tested negative, Marquis said she got a call from a state epidemiologist clearing her from self-isolation again. She hadn’t yet finished the second 14-day quarantine, but the doctor told her the decision was based on CDC guidelines and the state didn’t consider her contagious anymore, Marquis said.
“It’s still a little puzzling,” she said at the time. “I tell my friends, ‘We tested positive but we’ve been cleared, so let’s go for a walk outside with our masks on?’ I don’t know.”
Doctors consulted for this story said there’s a good chance that if someone tests positive more than two weeks after a diagnosis, it’s because the test is detecting residual fragments of the virus still lingering in a person’s body rather than an active virus that’s contagious.
“If there are remnants of the virus RNA, that can turn the test positive even though the person may not be infectious anymore,” said Dr. Lance Wilson, president of Christus St. Vincent’s clinician group, referring to ribonucleic acid, which carries genetic material.
Yet the experts still don’t know for sure.
“It’s really unclear right now how long people are infectious or not,” Wilson said.
State health officials said they haven’t seen many cases of people who test positive again after prolonged periods of time, but there have been a few. They echoed the prevailing medical wisdom — there’s still a lot about the virus that remains unclear.
“We do not know all of the characteristics of the COVID-19 virus,” said Jodi McGinnis Porter, spokeswoman for the state’s Human Services Department. “We are learning from research and our experience.
“At this time we have not detected transmission after two weeks, but this could change as we gain more information from cases and their contacts,” she added.
Marquis said the experience has shown her the importance of testing, noting people without symptoms could be spreading the disease without knowing it.
“I feel very grateful for New Mexico because I know people elsewhere who couldn’t get a test if they wanted one,” she said, referring to the state’s high per capita rate of testing.
Another important question that lacks a consistent answer is just how long people should self-isolate after they test positive.
While state officials have told Marquis and other patients to quarantine for 14 days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Prevention has different criteria.
It says isolation should end after at least three days have passed since a fever has ended, at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared and when symptoms have improved.
“The confusing part is it’s really easy to come up with conflicting information,” said Phalen, 72.
The state said it recognizes guidelines can be perplexing and so it tailors instructions to each specific case.
“The guidance on getting out of isolation can be confusing, so we work with each case to determine their circumstances and decide on the appropriate amount of time,” McGinnis Porter said.
For the moment, Marquis and Phalen are thankful they can put that confusion behind them and just enjoy no longer being sick.
And Phalen said he was thankful to their friends who helped the couple by bringing them food during the long, solitary weeks.
Their health care provider did suggest they get tested yet again to confirm the negative results, but for now the couple isn’t focused on that. They’re just happy they can move on.
“When we got the news, it took a while to let it settle in — to believe it, I guess,” Marquis said. “It feels really good.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.