ALBUQUERQUE — At least 25 residents of one of New Mexico’s largest halfway houses have tested positive for COVID-19.
The outbreak happened at Diersen Charities in Albuquerque, which houses inmates on their way out of the federal prison system and some who are on federal probation. The facility has enough beds to accommodate more than 100 men and women.
“We’re sitting ducks,” said one resident, who declined to give his name for fear of retaliation.
He described a living situation not unlike a prison, with dozens of metal-frame bunk beds stacked a few feet apart. He said he and his roommates shared toilets, sinks, showers and laundry machines — all potential routes for viral spread.
People living in close quarters are at particularly high risk for spreading the novel coronavirus; outbreaks have occurred in jails and prisons in the state and around the country.
As a preventive measure, many states have sought to reduce the number of inmates. Since April 6, the New Mexico Corrections Department has released 46 inmates under a state executive order, according to the agency.
More than 200 federal immigration detainees and state prisoners in New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19, according to daily reports from the Governor's Office that break down the confirmed cases by facility.
The state also lists congregate care centers, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, that have had workers or residents test positive for the illness.
But the daily updates have made no mention of the outbreak at Diersen despite the fact the information circulated within the state’s legal community earlier this month, according to emails obtained by Searchlight New Mexico.
The email thread, dated May 21, began with a message from Ron Travers, deputy chief of the U.S. probation office for the district of New Mexico.
“We received word that all the results are in. 27 residents tested positive,” Travers wrote. “All Diersen staff were negative.” Individuals who tested positive, he added, “have been or will be moved to a quarantine hotel.”
Travers declined to comment for this story.
“There is no way social distancing can be done in here,” said one Diersen resident.
Like all the residents contacted by Searchlight, he asked for anonymity and expressed frustration with how the facility handled the outbreak. He and the others were provided with masks, but that didn’t allay his concerns. “It’s an open facility,” he said. “We’re sleeping 3 feet away from each other.”
The Department of Health became aware of a COVID-19 outbreak at Diersen on May 15, according to spokesman David Morgan, who said staff and residents were tested over the next four days, with 26 residents testing positive. (The U.S. Bureau of Prisons gave the number as 25.)
Morgan said the state Department of Health is working with the facility to isolate cases, quarantine contacts, clean the facility and continue testing to identify additional cases. Everyone at the facility was tested May 26, he said. He was awaiting clarification about why the outbreak hadn’t been acknowledged.
Albuquerque officials also were aware of the situation and neglected to alert the public. Maia Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the city’s emergency operations center, said it was not the city’s responsibility to do so.
“If this were to be publicized, it would need to be done so by Diersen Charities, as they are the primary agency and a private facility,” Rodriguez said.
Diersen Charities did not respond to a request for comment. It is part of a nonprofit organization called Dismas Charities, whose website lists 36 facilities around the country, including the halfway house in Albuquerque and another in Las Cruces.
At least 224 individuals living in federally contracted halfway houses have tested positive for or recovered from COVID-19 as of May 26, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Forty-five of those live at Dismas Charities locations.
