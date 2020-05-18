Near record-high temperatures followed by a chill: Welcome to spring in Northern New Mexico.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a warning across the central and northern regions of the state about high temperatures this week that, combined with low humidity and high winds, are putting much of New Mexico under critical fire conditions.
Come Wednesday, meteorologist Alyssa Clements said, temperatures will drop, and areas from Taos to Chama to Gallup might even see a freeze.
A red-flag warning will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We're asking people not to burn outdoors, as it could cause rapid wildfire spread," Clements said said in a conference call Monday.
Southwest winds across Central and Western New Mexico are forecast to increase to about 20 to 30 mph Tuesday, with gusts of up to 40 mph. High temperatures should reach into the 80s and 90s for the northern part of the state, she said, while temperatures in the south could creep toward 100.
Some parts of Central New Mexico could see dry thunderstorms with little to no chance of rain, Clements said. She forecast a significant cool-down from Wednesday to Thursday.
The weather will warm up again Thursday and into Friday, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s across Northern New Mexico and in the 90s farther south.
Last week, the State Forestry Division announced a broad fire ban — prohibiting fireworks, campfires, smoking outdoors, gas flaring and open burns — to lower the risk of wildfires and to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among firefighters. National forests in Northern New Mexico, already under Stage 1 fire restrictions, announced heightened Stage 2 rules will take effect Wednesday.
Santa Fe County banned open fires last month.
State, city and county officials said they anticipate an average fire season but warned that depends on rainfall and other weather conditions.
Santa Fe County Wildland Capt. Mike Feulner said some people were not following less-restrictive burn guidelines, which is why he pushed for the ban on open fires.
"You do these controlled burns, and if it escapes and burns your neighbor's property or other properties, you own this fire in theory," he said. "A lot of people don't think past that."
