At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, when the state first locked down to stem the spread of the virus, Lucero Del Mar España quit her job at W3ll People, where she’d been packing cosmetics for two years, to give birth to her daughter.
She and her husband, who’d each been working two jobs, had saved up money to prepare for their first child.
But Del Mar España hasn’t worked since then. The couple's savings are gone, and her husband lost one of his jobs. He's been working other odd jobs to help fill the gap.
“It’s been very difficult,” Del Mar España said in Spanish on a Zoom call. Somos Un Pueblo Unido attorney Gabriela Ibañez Guzmán interpreted for her.
“I’ve had to ask for help for diapers, for food, for milk for my daughter. This relief bill, if we get something, whatever we get would help pay rent and other bills,” Del Mar España said.
She was referring to state House Bill 1, approved last month during the New Mexico Legislature's second special session of 2020. The measure provides $330 million in federal funds, part of the CARES Act, for pandemic-related relief. Nearly $200 million of the aid will be distributed in $1,200 payments to jobless workers in the state receiving unemployment benefits, $100 million was designated for small business grants and $15 million is for emergency housing assistance.
Another $10 million went to the Human Services Department: $5 million for the five major food banks across the state and $5 million in financial relief for low-income households, like Del Mar España’s, that did not receive a federal economic impact payment earlier this year, either because they didn't file income tax forms with the IRS in 2018 or 2019 or because a member of the family is an immigrant without legal residency status.
“This is federal money that has to be spent before the end of December,” said state Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, who helped push the bill through, “or it goes back to the federal government.”
These one-time payments will be provided to qualified households with the lowest incomes first, and there will be a limited number of applicants accepted based on funding availability.
Demand for the aid, up to $750 per person, has far surpassed the available funds. As of Thursday, over 36,000 New Mexicans applied, according to the Human Services Department, with nearly 26,000 eligible.
The deadline to apply was Friday. The state must now decide who gets the money, and will distribute it by Dec. 28.
“This is for folks who fell through the cracks of the earlier relief money,” Guzmán said, such as Native Americans living on remote reservations who did not file federal taxes and mixed-status families — in which a child or one spouse might be a U.S. citizen but another parent is not.
This is how Del Mar España qualifies. She filed her IRS forms using an Individual Tax Identification Number rather than a Social Security number.
“For people who don’t have much money, this is a tremendous opportunity,” Stefanics said.
Funds allocated for food banks will be used to purchase goods to supplement the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Emergency Food Assistance Program and other pandemic-related aid distributed to the state’s 600 food pantries.
New Mexico ranks seventh among the states for projected rate of food insecurity in 2020 and third highest for projected child food insecurity, according to an October report by the nonprofit Feeding America.
Before the pandemic, 1 in 4 children in the state experienced food insecurity, data shows; now it’s 1 in 3. For the general population, it was 1 in 6 before the pandemic, now it’s 1 in 5.
“The timing of this is great,” says Mag Strittmatter, executive director of Albuquerque’s Roadrunner Food Bank, which serves 16 of the state’s 33 counties. “New Mexico is going to be underserved, but this allows us to get ahead of the curve.”
Santa Fe’s Food Depot, which serves nine counties, will be getting $629,000 of that $5 million. Its executive director, Sherry Hooper, intends to spend that money by the end of the month.
“We’re very grateful to New Mexico legislators and to the governor for their understanding of hunger and how this pandemic has made that much more challenging,” said Hooper, whose food bank has spent over $1 million this year on food alone, and has seen a 30 percent increase in demand for food assistance, with many people seeking help for the first time.
As many as 1,000 cars line up as early as 5:30 a.m. to receive goods at the Food Depot's distribution events.
“Our donated foods are not keeping up with the demand,” Hooper said. “The greatest challenge is that there are very few resources in the state.”
It’s winter, so not as many farmers are producing food, Hooper said.
Hoarding also has led to food shortages and higher costs. Strittmatter said a flat of peanut butter, for instance, used to cost $5.95; now the price is $13.
“This is off the charts for all five of us,” she said. “All of it coming at once has pushed us to the limit."
Karmela Martinez, director of the Income Support Division at the Human Services Department, said, the agency "is working expeditiously to get the assistance out quickly to help New Mexicans alleviate the social and economic stress caused by this crisis.”
“The timing for this is so critical,” Strittmatter said.
She hopes to stretch out the relief money for as long as four months, maybe even six. “But we know our hunger issues will continue to rise,” she said.
Del Mar España has gotten some food from The Food Depot, courtesy of a neighbor who’s picked it up for her. She also received free food as part of the First Born program of the United Way of Santa Fe County, which announced this week it is breaking away from the international organization and starting its own nonprofit under the name Growing Up New Mexico.
Del Mar España wants to work, but there are no jobs.
“Our daughter just recently started eating solid foods, and I’d like to be able to buy her organic fruit,” she said.
Still, she will accept whatever help she can get for her family.
“Help is help,” she said, holding her daughter in her arms. “And every day is day to day. We don’t know what bills to cover or where we’re going to get our food from. I really want people to think about what working families are going through right now: 'Do I buy formula for my daughter or pay rent? Or buy food?' Sometimes it’s one or the other.
“The situation is very hard,” she added. “We need much more help than we’ve been receiving. It’s emotional. Some families will bring over food or things for our baby, but it’s awkward, sometimes, just accepting their help.
"Es duro — it’s hard. We’re in survival mode.”
