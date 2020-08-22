Statistics seldom tell the whole story in elections. This year is no different.
So far this cycle, the nonprofit Center for Voter Information in Washington says it has mailed 785,996 applications for absentee ballots to registered voters in New Mexico.
In turn, the organization says more than 67,000 New Mexicans already have forwarded applications to their county clerk.
People can avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19 by voting from home this fall, said Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the Center for Voter Information.
“We are literally bringing democracy to people’s doorstep,” he said in a phone interview.
What Lopach’s statistics don’t show is how much confusion his organization’s mass mailings have caused. I’ve received calls of complaint from people in all parts of Santa Fe.
One was from Guy Dimonte. He and his wife each received two ballot applications from Lopach’s organization. Any mathematician can tell you this is double the number needed.
The extra application forms seemed odd enough to Dimonte, but the mailings troubled him for another reason.
In both letters it sent to Dimonte, the Center for Voter Information got his name wrong. This caused him to worry about the accuracy of his registration record and his ability to vote.
He called the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office for help. After some checking, an employee told Dimonte his voter registration was correct, even if the letter from Lopach’s organization was not.
“People like us are confused, and we end up calling the clerk’s office for no good reason. It wastes a lot of their time,” Dimonte said.
Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar told me her staff’s administrative workload has increased because of concerns or questions about the third-party mailings of ballot applications.
Lopach said his organization is only trying to make it easier for people to vote. But his operation goes to extremes that can rattle voters.
The Center for Voter Information sends as many as five ballot applications to the same person.
Lopach said those preoccupied with financial problems or other troubles during the coronavirus pandemic might not react to a single letter. He hopes sheer volume will get their attention.
As for errors in letters, Lopach said it can happen in a world where databases might mismatch first and last names, or even mix in the name of a voter’s pet.
Dimonte, though worried about his status as a voter, stayed calm though it all. Another man who called to complain was vituperative.
On separate days, the bloke with the hot temper had received by mail two applications for an absentee ballot.
He said he didn’t know who sent them, but postage-paid envelopes addressed to the Santa Fe County clerk were included with each letter. The man claimed the ballot application didn’t fit in the envelope that was provided. He blamed the county clerk for what he considered government ineptitude.
I suggested a third-party organization such as Lopach’s, not the county clerk, had sent the man the applications. None of this mattered to him.
He also was angry because someone at the County Clerk’s Office advised him to tear up the second application he’d received for an absentee ballot.
The complainer worried that people applying for absentee ballots could be duped by an election official into throwing away their ballot application and their chance to vote out President Donald Trump.
I told the caller the advice he’d received seemed sound. He can only vote once. Mailing in two ballot applications would cause clutter and extra work for the county clerk’s staff.
Worse, if a voter mistakenly is sent two ballots by the clerk, claims of voter fraud will be on every losing candidate’s lips.
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said there’s no reason for concern about multiple ballot applications leading to fraud.
“County clerks will only accept one application per voter and will only send out one absentee ballot per voter,” he said.
Curtas said the Secretary of State’s Office has tried to help the Center for Voter Information.
“We work with them on occasion ahead of their mailings to make sure they are sending correct info to voters, to help improve the accuracy of their lists, to mitigate any confusion about the info they put out, to make sure that county clerks know what to expect from their mailings.”
The Center for Voter Information is using the same application form voters can download from Secretary of State’s Office or obtain from their county clerk.
“Incidentally, this is also the same form that the Republican Party is using in their mailings at the moment,” Curtas said.
No matter how benign he makes the mass mailings sound, I’m still on edge.
Between cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service and the array of ballot applications floating around town, voting in person never looked better.
It will be easy enough to mask up and sidestep crowds during early voting in October. Then I won’t have to worry about whether the Postal Service will deliver my ballot before the polls close Nov. 3.
Statistics are for losers. The final tally is for winners.
And a vote’s not in the books unless it’s counted.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
Thanks for this article. I received an application for ballot from the recognizable state agency for the primary. I have received two of these mailings from the organization noted and felt it wasn't legit. They look like constant mail I get to purchase extended warranties for my car. If it's a national nonprofit why is the return address on Cerrillos Rd.? I'm going to put on 2 masks and go in person when early voting opens. I realize the importance of mail voting and did so for primaries but the whole PO situation makes me nervous. I'm capable of going in person so I'm going to take one piece of mail off the burden for the USPS. If this organization sending out ballot applications is for real, there should have been very visible and often notifications of same. Looked bogus to me.
This election is going to be the biggest total cluster disaster in history. There are primary elections in NY from June 23 that are still undecided and 1 in 4 ballots were disqualified. NJ judge just ordered a city election to be redone because of fraud. Wouldn't it make more sense to get our act together in smaller elections before we use an unproven system in a national election. Can't we for once put aside our partisan feelings for the sake of our country. This will only tear this already divided country further apart.
Once again, Milan's mansplaining effectively works to undermine democratic processes, detract from our faith in this system, and ultimately convince us not to trust an opportunity to exercise our democratic rights while remaining safe at home - and saving fuel and time in the process. A few anecdotal stories of clerical glitches does not a crisis make. Milan, I encourage you to think hard about the agenda you're pushing here, consciously or otherwise. In a largely rural, elderly state, it's shameful to see you criticizing a process that actually promotes equity and access. Your views consistently condescend and patronize New Mexicans and the services we should be endorsing.
Vote in person, it is the ONLY way you know your vote is counted, period.
The Center for Voter Information is doing a disservice by sending out numerous and poorly designed applications for absentee ballots. My wife and I have received several applications for absentee ballots from them. We sent back the first and have torn up and disposed of the others. As mentioned in the article, not only do the applications not fit into the pre-paid return envelopes, the glue on the envelopes is poor. Ours wouldn't stay closed so I put them under a stack of heavy books overnight hoping that would do the trick. No luck. We ended up scotch taping them closed before sending them in. Some losing candidates in November, fueled by the fear mongering of our President, will be looking for any irregularities so they can claim voter fraud. Sending out numerous applications to the same voter, misspelling voter names and using faulty envelopes that don't stay sealed will only give their claims of voter fraud credence.
This sounds like a cluster f@%# how can the Secretary of state allow private organizations to send out more ballots, if you don't see potential for fraud in this your blind or the beneficiary of this stunt. What did they say in Chicago "Vote early and vote often" Now you have the means to and New Mexico is so overwhelmed they won't be able to control it.
PS there is 1.3 million voters and will be over 2 million applications for ballots sent based on the information that Center for Voter Information will send an additional 785,900. Here is what Maggie Oliver says
“I think the bigger question is: ‘Are we going to have close races, particularly for the high-profile races like the presidency, where whatever ballots haven’t been counted by the end of the night are going to impact that outcome?’ ” “I think that’s possible, and I think that voters and the public should prepare themselves for that.” I think it is a guarantee this will happen letting Center for Voter Information send out additional ballot applications. That is the job for the state not private groups.
It took over 5 weeks for the ballots to be counted in NM when Gore and Bush ran....just saying.
The Center for Voter Information didn’t send out multiple ballots, just multiple applications to receive ballots. Admittedly, this has been done poorly, but the Clerks’ offices have systems for preventing multiple ballots being sent or counted. Much ado about nothing
Agreed Paul Gibson- such an important distinction- these are APPLICATIONS not BALLOTS
It is not a ballot. It is an application for a ballot--at least get the facts straight before you go into your normal criticism of any Democratic state leader
I did say application, but you have so much hate in your heart for me and your neighbor , you see the writing on the wall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.