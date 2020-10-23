Santa Fe Waldorf School, which has been offering in-person instruction to more than three-quarters of its students for most of the semester, closed its campus Friday after a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
Administrator Gerson Perez said the diagnosis came through the school’s weekly surveillance testing program, which administers coronavirus tests regularly to a segment of the staff, faculty and student population.
The school will transition to full remote learning for a week as the campus is deep-cleaned, Perez said, and students in all grades except for the one that includes the infected student will return Nov. 2.
If there are no new cases discovered next week, Perez said, the students from that grade can return Nov. 2 as well. Otherwise, they will learn remotely for two weeks.
Friday was the second time the school has had a student test positive this semester. Perez confirmed another case occurred in September, when the school closed for a week.
“It is impossible to avoid, even though we are being completely careful,” Perez said. “We are doing the best we can. We are taking this so seriously, and the kids, they are all wearing their masks and really trying to abide by the rules.”
Perez said the school worked in conjunction with the state Department of Health to create a surveillance testing program, in which employees and students were separated into four groups. He said 39 people overall had been tested before the current case was discovered.
“This is an additional layer of, if not protection, a way in which we identify any early outbreak,” Perez said.
Students at all grade levels returned to the Waldorf campus Sept. 2. Perez said the school operates under the same rules as a business, meaning the number of people on campus is limited to 25 percent of the building capacity. The school has an overall enrollment of 171 students this year, and Perez said less than a quarter of them opted for remote learning.
Most students are receiving in-person instruction at least four days a week, Perez said.
Middle school students are working in a hybrid model that has them on campus twice a week, and high school students attend classes on campus five days a week because it has fewer than 40 students and there is enough space to accommodate all of them, Perez said.
