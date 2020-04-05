Georgie Lucero said she has never kept such a clean house as during the pandemic.
Her scrubbing and tidying have less to do with combating the novel coronavirus than keeping busy since her Santa Fe hair salon was idled as part of a state-ordered shutdown of nonessential businesses to augment social distancing.
She foresees a more challenging cleanup project when her salon reopens in the coming weeks or months: trimming shaggy, unkempt locks or hair butchered by those trying to snip it themselves.
“I do a lot of elderly customers — I know their hair is getting long by now,” Lucero, 71, said, laughing. “I’ll have a lot of work to do.”
The shutdown has proved trying for those whose businesses literally depend on the personal touch, such as hairstylists, manicurists, massage therapists and acupuncturists.
These professions require direct human contact, as opposed to jobs that can be done on a home computer. That leaves most owners with no business income as they wait for the shutdown to be lifted and COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to pass.
Lucero, whose salon is just shy of its 50th anniversary, said she has labored most every day at her shop for as long as she can remember. She doesn’t feel right being idle, so she works around the house and gives extra care to her 93-year-old father.
“You’re never prepared for something like this,” she said.
If the shutdown extends beyond mid-April, it will cause financial strain, Lucero said. She receives about $1,000 a month in Social Security, which is barely enough to cover rent, food and a few bills.
Lucero said she’s pretty confident her longtime customers will return when her salon reopens.
As long as they haven’t gotten too used to cutting their own hair, she joked.
Maya Kanel, owner of Amazing Eyebrows, said the shutdown is causing her “lots of difficulty.”
“Hopefully, it doesn’t go too long,” Kanel said.
Her husband, an Uber driver, is also out of work because of social-distancing measures.
They have two young children, a mortgage, household bills and rent to pay on her salon, Kanel said.
She has done a few eyebrow jobs at people’s houses but probably won’t do any more because it’s unsafe during the pandemic, she said.
Kanel worries the shutdown will be extended for weeks because the pandemic is impossible to predict.
“COVID-19 is day to day,” Kanel said. “That’s why it’s very scary.”
Yushuang Li, owner of Santa Fe Excellent Massage, said she’ll be able to slide by for three months. If the shutdown drags on much beyond that, it will become increasingly difficult, Li said.
She and her husband own their house, and he has enough income to pay the bills as long as they live simply, Li said.
The two massage therapists who work for her are in a tougher position, Li said. One is very upset about being out of work and wonders how she will make it, Li said.
“If I had to pay rent like her, I’d be super crying,” Li said.
Li does pay $875 monthly rent on her office space. Fortunately, the landlord has offered to charge no rent for a couple of months because of the shutdown, she said.
Li, who opened her studio in 2008, is sure she won’t lose customers if she can hold on.
“I have a lot of loyal clients,” she said. “They will come back.”
So would these owners be tempted to work in the shadows at home?
Those who were interviewed said they would not bring potential virus carriers into their households.
Kanel said she wouldn’t risk exposing her children to the virus.
Li says her regular customers call her every day asking — and sometimes pleading — for her to do even a partial massage on their heads and shoulders.
Li gives them a firm “no.” She said she won’t break the governor’s order or compromise anyone’s safety, including her own.
Lucero said her elderly father is very vulnerable. Plus, she is over 70 and has diabetes, putting her in a high-risk group, she said.
“Everyone should be taking this seriously and being safe,” she said. “I know it will be over before we know it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.