The New Mexico Department of Health reported 244 new coronavirus cases Friday, marking the third straight day the state has seen more than 200 infections.
Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, had the largest number of new cases by far with 93, while Eddy County added 18, Sandoval County reported 15, Otero and Santa Fe counties each logged 13, and Doña Ana and San Juan counties both had 12.
The Otero County Processing Center continued to be a hot spot, with 14 more cases among federal detainees. In the past three days, the center has reported 61 infections.
Hospitalizations statewide also increased, from 98 on Thursday to 106 on Friday.
The state reported three additional deaths as well — in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and San Juan counties.
New Mexico has reported 208,487 cases and 4,397 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
