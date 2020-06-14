The number of inmates infected with the novel coronavirus in New Mexico continued to rise Sunday, with 14 new cases at the Otero County Prison Facility and five at the Torrance County Detention Facility.
A total of 541 inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for the virus. Torrance County Detention Facility has 24 confirmed cases.
In all, 104 cases of the virus were reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 9,723, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Four more people in New Mexico died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, for a total of 435.
Two new deaths occurred in Bernalillo County, and two were in McKinley County.
McKinley County added 16 cases, San Juan County had 15 and Sandoval County had 14. No new cases were reported in Santa Fe County.
As of Sunday, 1,625 people had been hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 4,114 had recovered.
