Chaves County continued to see a surge in coronavirus cases with 29 new infections Sunday, the largest daily total of any county in the state.
It was the third time in the past four days the rural county in southeastern New Mexico had the highest number of new cases.
Chaves County has a population of over 64,000 people, and Roswell, the county seat, has over 47,500 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Statewide, there were 103 new cases Sunday, including five in Santa Fe County, according to the state Department of Health.
Officials also announced two deaths in Bernalillo County, to bring the state's death toll during the pandemic to 823.
In all, New Mexico has 26,761 confirmed cases and 14,407 people have recovered from the illness.
On Sunday, 59 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
