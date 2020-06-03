The Otero County Prison Facility reported as many new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day this week as some cities do, prompting advocates to call for the release of less serious offenders to curb the outbreak.
The New Mexico Corrections Department reported 116 cases Tuesday among state prisoners at Otero. There are now a combined 254 confirmed cases at the privately run facility — 162 state inmates and 91 federal inmates, including 25 new infections reported Wednesday.
On Monday, the Otero facility reported the state's first inmate death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The patient was a 31-year-old man. Four infected inmates are hospitalized with one on a ventilator.
"Once a virus enters a facility, this is really an unsurprising result, unfortunately, and something we've been really worried about from the beginning," said Lalita Moskowitz, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico.
The organization, along with defense attorneys and other prisoner advocates, have called for early releases of certain inmates since the pandemic reached New Mexico, citing concerns about inmates’ lack of access to soap and other sanitizing products, their inability to socially distance in a congested environment and the difficulty of keeping surfaces clean in shared spaces.
On Wednesday, Moskowitz said the best option is to release inmates jailed on less serious offenses, such as nonviolent crimes and minor parole violations. This would free up space for social distancing and resources to improve medical care, she said.
The Otero facility's initial coronavirus outbreak was among federal prisoners. Infections quickly spread there and at a nearby center for federal detainees in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That facility had 92 confirmed cases Wednesday.
The state and federal inmate populations are supposed to be kept separated in the Otero prison, but the source of the outbreak has been traced to a staffer who moved between the state and federal sections.
Recently, 46 state inmates tested positive for the virus, prompting prison officials to test the infected inmates' pod mates Sunday. That resulted in the 116 cases announced Tuesday.
The state also reported the first case of the novel coronavirus at the maximum-security Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe.
The inmate was one of 39 who had been transferred from Otero. He tested negative upon arrival but then received a positive result two weeks later, said Morgen Jaco, the agency's director of recidivism reduction.
"The first case occurred when a staff member tested positive and then presumably the one inmate contracted it from there," Jaco said.
The Corrections Department is conducting wide testing and imposing stringent measures at all of its prisons to prevent the virus's spread, Jaco said.
Those measures include requiring face masks for guards and inmates, frequent sanitizing of surfaces and replacing in-person visits with video chats, Jaco said. Infected prisoners are separated from the general population, she added.
Inmates in affected areas of the prison are tested every three to four days, and all inmates are tested weekly, she said. Staffers working in affected areas are tested weekly and are closely monitored for symptoms.
Similar precautions are taken at ICE's Otero County Processing Center, agency spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa said.
Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham accused the ICE facility of being lax by not restricting access or requiring face masks, which led to the outbreak.
Zamarripa wouldn't address what might have caused the outbreak. But she insisted the detention center follows the strict protocols outlined on the agency's COVID-19 webpage.
That includes reducing the number of detainees, suspending in-person visits and imposing social-distancing measures, she said. Meals and recreation times are staggered, and new inmates are quarantined 14 days before they are placed into the general population.
"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have been taking important steps to safeguard all detainees, staff and contractors," Zamarripa said.
Immigrant advocates in Santa Fe have been decrying the agency's handling of the pandemic at its detention sites.
"Just a reminder that people inside of ICE detention are experiencing devastating levels of outbreak and people are dying," said Allegra Love, executive director of the nonprofit Santa Fe Dreamers Project, in a Facebook post last week. "Their bodies are still in dangerous cages and ICE can still #FreeThemAll."
A couple of days later, Love revisited the issue: "For people paying attention from home, NM's ICE detention facility in Chaparral — Otero County Detention Center — now has the fourth largest COVID-19 outbreak nationwide and is creeping up fast on #3. This is a … shame. Where is our governor's leadership on this issue?"
