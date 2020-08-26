The New Mexican
The Teahouse on Canyon Road became the 15th Santa Fe-area restaurant to report a case of the coronavirus to the New Mexico Environment Department.
The establishment closed Sunday to do “deep cleaning and sanitation,” according to a sign posted outside. Owner Rich Freedman said he plans to reopen Sept. 2.
“We closed as soon as I found out someone tested positive,” Freedman said. “I had everyone in the restaurant tested.”
A worker at the Market Street store at the DeVargas Center also tested positive Sunday, according to the state Environment Department, prompting the business to test all employees.
An estimated 258 store employees preregistered Wednesday for testing, and many could be seen waiting in line at a side entrance to provide samples.
The state Department of Health told store officials they should test all employees, said Nancy Sharp, a spokeswoman for the United Family, an Albertsons subsidiary that owns the store.
“We have done our own [contact] tracing and have asked several team members to self-quarantine,” Sharp said. “These team members will be eligible to receive up to 14 days’ quarantine pay.”
The infected employee hasn’t been in the store for a week, Sharp said. Since then, the store has undergone multiple cycles of thorough cleaning and sanitizing, she said.
Santa Fe Public Schools announced Tuesday an employee at César Chávez Elementary School had tested positive for the illness off the campus, which has remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The worker did not have any contact with students, who are learning from their homes through online platforms, and “poses a low risk of exposure to other employees,” the district said on its website. The worker is at least the ninth district employee or contract worker to test positive this summer.
“I urge our employees, contractors and the public to follow proven COVID-19 prevention practices not only at work but in their personal lives,” Superintendent Veronica García said in the post. “We must strictly follow state and federal health directives if we are going to stop this virus.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.