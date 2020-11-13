The Food Depot in Santa Fe announced Friday it would close until Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a news release, The Food Depot said it was unknown how the employee contracted the virus, but added it notified the New Mexico Environment Department within four hours of learning of the confirmed case, and will sanitize all shared equipment and high-touch surfaces in addition to notifying volunteers who may have been exposed.
The Food Depot, a key food bank for nine New Mexico counties, is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the news release.
