Marcos Gallegos, a physical education teacher at Capital High School, received a call last week saying he could get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Desert Sage Academy.
He quickly called the school’s front office to find out where it was located, so he wouldn’t miss his shot.
It turns out, he wasn’t alone.
“I guess a few other teachers got their text messages to register for their shot [at the same school], too,” Gallegos said.
That might have been a sign the state was preparing for mass vaccination of teachers prior to an announcement Monday it would offer at least the first dose to all educators and school staff — from early childhood professionals to K-12 personnel — by the end of March. The state also announced it expects all public school teachers to be back in classrooms by April 5. The teacher vaccination initiative, prompted by a Biden administration program designed to accelerate school openings, picked up speed this week.
Arturo Delgado, a spokesman for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said the hospital is coordinating an on-site clinic for public and private school educators Friday.
Delgado said schools were still providing hospital officials with employee lists, so he did not yet know how many people would receive the vaccine that day. He also said he did not know which of the three available vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — they would receive.
“We will administer whatever we have available,” Delgado said.
Leslie Romero-Kilmer, president of St. Michael’s High School, said the institution set up a clinic Friday with Nambé Pharmacy for two-thirds of its teachers and staff members who want the vaccine. Athletic coaches would take part in the Christus St. Vincent clinic, she added.
Santa Fe Preparatory School had its full staff vaccinated in January.
As of Monday, more than 15,000 educators had been vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
Romero-Kilmer said getting her employees vaccinated will help St. Michael’s open its doors to students who want in-person learning.
The school is using a hybrid-learning model, which combines a couple of days of in-person instruction each week with remote learning from home. She said the administration is still discussing when it will have a full reentry.
“I feel like we’re in mile 23 of a marathon,” Romero-Kilmer said. “Now they’re saying, ‘Take off. Have fun.’ I feel like this is what we have been working toward, but we want to do it safely and respect our parents’ wishes.”
Veronica García, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, said she is excited about getting more teachers and staff members vaccinated.
Still, she said, the district faces plenty of challenges in getting schools ready for full reentry.
She said the district is sending surveys to parents to gauge how many students want to return to school full time. Previously, only about a third of students said they wanted to be back in classrooms with hybrid learning.
School administrators also are determining how to maximize space to meet social-distancing guidelines, although the state Public Education Department’s most recent guidance to districts says social distancing should be practiced “to the greatest extent possible.”
“So, it’s not 100 percent required any more,” García said. “There are a lot of shifts, but what I think is important for families and students to understand is the guidance has continued to change based on the knowledge they have of the virus and what is safe.”
Gallegos said vaccinations might help get teachers in classrooms, but it creates scheduling problems for teachers’ children who are not in school.
He said several colleagues expressed concern about either finding a babysitter for their kids or turning to child care facilities.
“They’re going to be scrambling for the next two to three weeks,” Gallegos said.
