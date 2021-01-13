Hundreds of people have signed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine using a link that wasn’t intended for the general public, one of the state’s largest health care providers said Wednesday.
The link originated from Presbyterian Healthcare Services and was meant to help medical first responders and independent health care providers schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.
“We don’t know how it may have been forwarded from there,” said Melanie Mozes, a Presbyterian spokeswoman. “It was not a communication that went out from Presbyterian to the general public.”
New Mexico still is in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan. At this stage, the state is administering the vaccine only to front-line health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.
On Tuesday, people who were not in Phase 1A were making appointments to get vaccinated using the link through Presbyterian.
“I think we can confidently say hundreds [of people from the general public used the link], but I don’t have an exact number for you,” Mozes said.
Presbyterian is reminding residents to use the state’s vaccination registration website, cvvaccine.nmhealth.org, to register for a vaccine.
People who are not in Phase 1A but have scheduled appointments will not be allowed to jump the line, Mozes said.
“Folks that did make appointments [Tuesday] that are in the community … we will honor those appointments” once those people are allowed to get vaccinated, Mozes said. “But right now, we’re really trying to finish up Phase 1A and then moving into the coming weeks really ramping up efforts to offer vaccinations to folks that are 1B.”
