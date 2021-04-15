Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on Thursday said it had a large number of appointments available today and Friday for its drive-through vaccine clinic being held at the Midtown Campus, former site of the College of Santa Fe.
To be scheduled for an appointment, one must register through New Mexico's online registration portal vaccinenm.org. No vaccine will be distributed without registration and an appointment, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The drive-through clinic at the Midtown Campus, 1600 St. Michaels Drive, scheduled 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
