When the novel coronavirus pandemic began, advocacy groups had doubts about how many New Mexicans would be willing to vote by mail in Tuesday’s primary election.
Yet after they and election officials mounted campaigns in favor of absentee voting, the results were surprising.
“The sheer number of ballots requested has been astonishing,” said Andrea Serrano, executive director of OLÉ, a nonprofit that is supporting numerous primary candidates and encouraging people to request absentee ballots.
But while the various vote-by-mail efforts may keep the pandemic from dampening the ultimate turnout, the record-breaking number of absentee requests is prompting other challenges. Staffing issues, slow mail service and other issues could complicate the tallying of votes — meaning New Mexicans may have to wait longer than usual to hear the results for some races.
“We’re likely to see a delay,” said Christa Slaton, a professor of government at New Mexico State University who studies election administration.
For one, that’s because of the sheer number of absentee ballots county clerk offices have to process.
As of Monday morning, more than 201,000 absentee ballots had already been received across New Mexico, according to the Secretary of State’s office. That’s already nearly nine times the 23,000 absentee ballots cast in the 2016 primary.
Counties may not have enough staff to handle that volume in a timely manner, especially as some election workers might be reluctant to leave home during the pandemic.
“I think one of the biggest challenges the clerks are experiencing, particularly in the larger counties, ironically, is having enough staff,” Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver told The New Mexican.
Election officials also expect to receive many absentee ballots on Tuesday, and officials will not be able to count them until the following day, Toulouse Oliver said.
“Those will definitely not get counted on election night,” she said.
Then, there’s the issue of the mail — which has been a necessary but reportedly unreliable ally in the absentee vote strategy.
There have been “serious delays” in the delivery of absentee ballots to households across the state, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday.
“I am not picking on the Postal Service, but that has really been problematic in many communities across the state,” the governor said.
But a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service contended there hadn’t been any delays in service in New Mexico.
“The Postal Service has seen a large influx of ballots to voters and completed ballots this week, and we are doing our part to help the process,” said District Manager John DiPeri, who oversees all mail operations for New Mexico. “We have the staffing and processes to make sure every ballot in our possessions gets to the election authorities.”
Nevertheless, there have been plenty of reports of delays from organizations working on get-out-the-vote efforts.
“We’ve been told by different folks that they haven’t received their ballots,” said Serrano of OLÉ, which is supporting a number of progressive candidates for the state Senate.
Toulouse Oliver said she believed most election results should still come in Tuesday night, but there will be outstanding ballots that will be counted in the days following the election. It’s unclear how many of those there will be, she said.
And if there are tight races, those outstanding ballots will likely cause delayed results, pollsters and advocates said.
That’s a concern in the 3rd Congressional District race, which has seven candidates competing for the Democratic nomination and three on the Republican ballot. On the Democratic side, that could mean a winner could prevail by a small margin, said Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico.
“The delays could easily be days in some places,” said Ferguson, whose organization has a hotline to help voters who have concerns about their absentee ballots.
It only takes a delay in one county to hold back the overall results of a statewide or congressional race, said longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff.
For instance, an unexpected number of absentee ballots in Doña Ana County led to a delayed result in the state’s 2nd Congressional District race in 2018.
“There are always some counties that have a problem,” Sanderoff said.
There’s also the wild card — how many people will actually show up to vote in person Tuesday?
Most counties have reduced the number of polling locations to the minimum required by law, said state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who represents county clerks in his capacity as an attorney.
Yet counties are having difficulty getting enough volunteers to work the polls due to COVID-19 concerns, Ivey-Soto said. As a result, if significant numbers of people go to the polls, staff could be overwhelmed there, too.
“There are shortages right now of the normal number of people that we would have,” Ivey-Soto said. “We will not know until Election Day if those folks will show up.”
How New Mexico and other states fare in their primaries Tuesday could be a bellwether for how the state and the nation might handle an unprecedented influx of absentee ballots for the general election in November — when the COVID-19 crisis could still be in effect.
“It’s a test run for November,” said Michael McDonald, an associate political science professor at the University of Florida who studies mail-in voting. “This is the opportunity to kick the tires.”
Tuesday is the first day with significant numbers of simultaneous primaries since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold in March — eight states plus the District of Columbia will be voting.
McDonald said election officials in all those states should assess any delays or other problems that may occur Tuesday and address them before the general election, when the number of voters could increase by as much as threefold.
New Mexico isn’t the only state to face huge numbers of absentee ballots as voters shy away from going to the polls. Tuesday’s primary in Pennsylvania, which recently relaxed its vote-by-mail rules, has been in the national spotlight.
That state ideally should have years to adjust to the huge increase in mail-in ballots but now only has the months until November, said Adam Lawrence, director at the Center for Civic and Community Engagement at Millersville University in Pennsylvania.
“We’re just not ready for this,” Lawrence said. “It’s a horrendous administrative challenge.”
Yet in New Mexico, election officials have been gearing up for weeks.
After all, they’re the ones who largely have pushed for people to request absentee ballots ever since the state Supreme Court rejected a petition in April to automatically mail ballots to registered voters.
“Believe me, we do not want to affect anybody’s vote,” Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said. “That’s why everybody’s working so hard to ensure that we’re getting this done. It’s a major process.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.