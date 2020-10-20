The University of New Mexico’s football season opener Saturday has been called off due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, an outbreak that has produced record numbers of cases in the last week.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez said the Lobos would not travel to Fort Collins, Colo., this weekend for its opener against Colorado State. The Mountain West Conference has not made a determination about whether or not the game will be made up at a later date.
Nunez said it was state health officials and UNM President Garnett Stokes who made the ultimate decision not to play.
The team had eight players and one support staff member test positive for the virus last week, mitigating a shutdown of all team activities for two days.
This is a developing story.
