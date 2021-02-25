One of the side effects of the pandemic can be found in recruiting new talent.
With New Mexico sports mostly shut down for a 50-week stretch that began in March and effectively ended Wednesday, building a team of worldwide talent has proven to be all the more difficult when the topic of playing every game on the road comes up.
For the Land of Enchantment’s lone professional soccer team, closing the state’s borders to sports was a haymaker out of nowhere, one that made rebuilding the team’s roster a major challenge during the offseason.
The New Mexico United will announce their 2021 schedule in the coming weeks, one that will include at least 15 home matches at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. The fact that the team is even allowed to play at home rather than travel the country for weeks on end is a selling point, but getting the chance to do with fans is the stands is an even bigger boost.
On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham eased the state’s public health order to allow sports to return with fans in a limited capacity. It comes at just the right time for the United, a burgeoning sports enterprise that burst onto the scene two years ago to massive fan support.
United owner and team President Peter Trevisani said having games at home and people in the stands to watch them is the lifeblood of a healthy organization, one that can attract marquee players by simply selling the best attribute of the New Mexico United. He referred to it as the “humaness element.”
“We’re all people, and COVID has really all impacted everybody differently,” he said. “For some people it’s just been so difficult to not have the ability to be home, whatever they consider to be home.”
Not having a single home match in 2020 had a profound effect on the team’s ability to hang onto certain talent and similarly attract others. He pointed to former United star Chris Wehan as an example of COVID-19’s impact on a player’s mental health. A standout during his time at the University of New Mexico, Wehan helped the Lobos reach the Final Four in 2013 and finished his career with 31 goals before signing his first professional contract in 2017.
He had an immediate impact, tying the United Soccer League record with 12 assists for Reno 1868. He parlayed that into USL Rookie of the Year honors and spent part of the 2018 season in Major League Soccer with San Jose. The following season he returned to New Mexico by signing a free agent deal with the fledgling United.
He scored seven goals last season, one in which the United played every match outside state lines but still played well enough to be one of the USL’s top teams. It took a special exemption from the Governor’s Office to the state’s COVID-19-Safe Practices policy to allow the United to hold practices between games, something that gave the team a chance to develop in the confines of home despite not playing in its own stadium.
As anyone who watched the University of New Mexico’s football and basketball seasons unfold saw, the same mental drain that impacted the Lobos was there for the United all season, as well.
“Chris Wehan, a great player who spent a lot of time here,” Trevisani said. “You know, I could just tell COVID really wore on him. We all respected his decision to go to Orange County but I think that was partly a casualty of COVID.”
To be fair, Wehan grew up in Southern California and played in Orange County’s ultra-competitive club circuit all through high school. His introduction to New Mexico allowed him to develop an appreciation for the area and made it easy for him to sign with the United once they came into existence.
Trevisani feels like Wehan might still be wearing the United colors had the pandemic not made things so challenging for the club in 2020. It still reached the USL playoffs, winning a postseason game for the first time in franchise history.
In the end, it wasn’t enough to keep him in the 505.
“I’m not so sure that happens if we have a full season in [2020] and we’re fully engaged and activated,” Trevisani said. “I feel really terrible for the players that came here last year from all over the world that, a big reason they were attracted to us was their relationship and belief in [coach] Troy Lesesne and the organization, and most importantly the fan base.”
Trevisani likens the club’s relationship to its fans as a family, one that thrives in support of one another. He has a point. The United was far and away the USL leader in attendance in 2019, drawing 12,693 people per game to a stadium with a capacity of 13,500.
A good portion of last season’s roster never had a chance to experience that. They will, to an extent, get a shot at home cooking this season now that the public health order allows games to take place with fans for the first time since 2019. At present, the United could welcome up to 25 percent of Isotopes Park’s capacity, or 3,375 fans.
If the coronavirus numbers continue to drop, the team projects the fan levels to increase to 50 percent within a month or two and possibly as high as 75 percent before season’s end.
Having the United’s rabid fan base come back is, aside from the coaching acumen of Lesesne, the greatest recruiting tool in the team’s arsenal.
One of the team’s newest players is Michael Ariza from Uganda. He told Trevisani recently that he had followed the team’s progress since its inception and was excited to sign with the club in the offseason.
“I mean, that says everything you need to know about New Mexico United and, more importantly, the people of New Mexico that support the team,” Trevisani said.
