The state's COVID-19 count is in double figures.
Say it again: Double figures.
The state Department of Health said New Mexico reported just 92 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, among its lightest days since the crisis began last year.
There were just four cases in Santa Fe County, and the biggest number — 27, in Bernalillo County — seemed tame by comparison to only a few months ago.
However, New Mexico suffered four COVID-19 deaths, all men, ranging in ages from their 20s to their 80s. They hailed from Bernalillo, Curry, Doña Ana and McKinley counties.
Since last March, New Mexico has seen 4,268 deaths.
One-hundred-three residents are hospitalized for COVID-19.
