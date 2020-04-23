Have you given much thought to the pomp and pageantry of the national political conventions?
I hadn’t either until the Democrats rescheduled their coronation ceremony, pushing it from July to mid-August because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Editors used to ask me to cover the conventions, describing them as an exciting assignment. I’ve always considered them overrated. The conventions, I mean, not editors.
These drawn-out events to nominate someone for president are as choreographed as a crooked quiz show. They haven’t been a source of news or surprises for more than 50 years. The conventions, I mean, not the game shows.
This year, with so many people suffering from illness and the financial fallout, the Democratic and Republican national conventions should be reduced to events staged in cyberspace. No crowds, no floating balloons, no sleek, well-stocked limos for people who call themselves public servants.
Aside from the host cities of Milwaukee for the Democrats and Charlotte, N.C., for the Republicans, few people would care if the conventions were conducted over computer networks.
Everyone knows the outcome already. They can even hear the speeches before a word is spoken.
Democrat Joe Biden will thunder about a return to competence in the White House after Republican President Donald Trump bungled the federal response to the pandemic.
Trump will say he performed perfectly, despite Barack Obama’s failures to supply him with tests for a disease that didn’t exist when Obama was president. Maybe, Trump will add, the cupboard wouldn’t have been bare if Biden had been advising Obama instead of napping his way through two terms.
Sycophant-in-chief Mike Pence, who prefers the title of vice president, will deliver a stem-winder. Reaching for his crescendo, Pence will contend no one has led America in a crisis quite like Trump, a brilliant but humble man.
With the nominations already wrapped up, the formality of votes by the delegates could be announced online.
Mayors, governors and members of Congress could remain at home.
These politicians could work on rebuilding the economy instead of spending the better part of a week in a distant city, talking about the need for national unity while disparaging the rival party’s ticket.
Money that delegates would have spent at a convention could instead be donated directly to jobless friends and neighbors. There’s no need for middlemen siphoning a cut.
Conventions conducted in cyberspace would be finished in a couple of hours.
CNN and Fox News wouldn’t have much to report, since everyone has known for weeks it’s Trump versus Biden.
To fill airtime, the networks could recycle footage from the last two occasions when a political convention had any drama.
In a shocking blow for truth and clarity, the squabbling networks agree these moments occurred during the Democratic conventions of 1960 and 1968.
Sen. John F. Kennedy, a youthful upstart from Massachusetts, won the nomination for president at the 1960 convention in Los Angeles. Many say Phil Graham, who was CEO and president of the Washington Post, then arranged for the rankled runner-up, Sen. Lyndon Johnson of Texas, to become Kennedy’s running mate.
This pairing, which many had considered an impossibility before Graham’s intervention, shored up Kennedy’s campaign in the South.
In 10 hours of wall-to-wall coverage, Fox host Tucker Carlson could give speeches about Graham being the father of fake news. Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity could join Carlson for a panel show condemning bias in the media.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo, recovered from the coronavirus and tired of being called Fredo, the weak brother, could anchor the counterpoint coverage.
“I made my bones while Tucker Carlson was going out with cheerleaders,” Cuomo could intone in a promo.
Cuomo could concede that Kennedy and Johnson gave America the war in Vietnam, but argue that they held Richard Nixon and his dirty tricks in abeyance until 1968.
This would be the networks’ segue to the last national political convention that was unpredictable, the Democrats’ blowup in Chicago in 1968.
The real action wasn’t in the convention hall but on the streets. Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley’s police officers, determined to show they didn’t play favorites, beat anti-war demonstrators, innocent bystanders and mild-mannered reporters.
CNN’s continuing coverage could focus on how Daley sowed disunity among Democrats and enabled Nixon to win a close election against Sen. Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota.
In a rebuttal on Fox, Limbaugh could say a man like Daley would have a place in Trump’s Cabinet. Only the best.
T.S. Eliot called April the cruelest month. Postponements and cancellations caused by the novel coronavirus have made it seem that way.
Santa Fe’s three famous markets will not be staged this summer. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will not crown a champion in 2020. There might be no boys of summer, either. Major League Baseball is idle.
The scripted political conventions will go on, but they don’t deserve a live audience.
Running them without crowds or confetti would be in keeping with the best political advice: Never let the sideshow overtake the circus.
