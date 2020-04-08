U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is one of 19 senators making a push to help local journalism and other media outlets facing severe economic concerns as the COVID-19 crisis paralyzes the American economy.
Udall and his colleagues on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Senate leadership, warning falling advertising revenue could badly damage local news coverage.
“Reliable local news and information has been critically important during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet it has become more scarce,” the senators wrote. “Any future stimulus package must contain funding to support this important industry at such a critical time. Such a provision should be tailored to benefit aid recipients who make long-term commitment to high-quality news.”
The revenue slump spurred by business shutdowns amid the COVID-19 crisis prompted the Santa Fe New Mexican to announce additional layoffs Wednesday.
Publisher Tom Cross said 19 positions were eliminated companywide, and in all parts of the operation, including the newsroom, printing plant, business office and The New Mexican’s commercial printing division.
“The advertising and commercial printing hole is wider and deeper than anyone could have anticipated,” Cross said. “We appreciate the support of our subscribers and advertisers through this time.”
Cross noted the newspaper’s sales, both in home delivery and online, have been strong through the crisis, but he said revenue from circulation sales is only part of a newspaper operation’s income.
In March, The New Mexican, which has been in operation since 1849, laid off nearly a dozen employees.
