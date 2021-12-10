New Mexico recorded 1,468 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health. Among the fatalities were two Santa Fe County men, one in his 50s and one in his 40s.
Santa Fe County had 84 new cases. Other counties with high numbers were Bernalillo, with 366; Doña Ana, 190; San Juan, 86; Otero and Roosevelt, 79 each; Valencia, 76; Sandoval, 67; Chaves, 54; Eddy, 51; and Curry, 50.
The other newly reported deaths involved five people in Bernalillo County and one each in Chaves, Doña Ana, Otero, Luna, San Juan and Valencia counties.
New Mexico's number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 5,472, while its number of cases throughout the pandemic reached 329,778.
There were 691 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 complications, down from 716 on Thursday.
