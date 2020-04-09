One detained immigrant and one employee at the Otero County Processing Center in Southern New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. Sen. Tom Udall.
The test results were confirmed to Udall's office by management at the facility, which houses immigrants under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, said Annie Orloff a spokeswoman for the senator.
The New Mexico Immigrant Law Center in Albuquerque also spoke with a person identified as an ICE officer who said the Otero facility had its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, according to the organization's executive director, Adriel Orozco.
ICE's office in El Paso did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.
The reports of confirmed cases at Otero come as immigrant advocacy groups in New Mexico have urged ICE to do more to inform detainees about the virus, provide hygiene supplies, screen and test people in custody, and develop a plan for housing detainees separately who have been exposed to the virus.
In late March, two Cuban detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center, an ICE facility near Grants, said in interviews that more than 20 people were being held in one room with no social distancing, little access to hygiene products and scant information about the coronavirus, even as the global health crisis continued to spread.
ICE disputed those comments and said the Cibola facility was following COVID-19 guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday, ICE had reported 32 detainees, 11 detention facility employees, and 63 ICE employees had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Udall, D-N.M.
On Thursday, Udall sent a letter to the acting director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the acting director of ICE urging the Trump administration to release detainees who do not pose a threat to public safety or national security, as well as stopping transfers of detainees between facilities to try to limit potential transmission of COVID-19.
"At this stage of the pandemic, I encourage you to put the health and safety of your employees and our communities first by decreasing your detention populations," Udall wrote.
Udall added that one migrant in Otero recently said guards and doctors weren't wearing gloves or masks, and guards were sneezing and coughing with cold-like symptoms.
"The account of the migrant’s experience is worrisome because of the close contact that guards and other detention facility employees have with detainees and other co-workers in simple daily encounters," Udall said.
