Two more maintenance workers at Santa Fe Public Schools have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Superintendent Veronica García said all eight of the infected workers appear to have contracted the virus outside the workplace, and the district is not mandating that employees be tested.
“Despite taking all precautions, including training employees on COVID-19 safety practices and being vigilant with contact tracing, the virus has continued to spread in a cluster of contractors and employees. While we require absolute adherence to safety protocols at work, we cannot prevent the spread of COVID-19 outside of the district if people do not follow the New Mexico Department of Health guidance given to all New Mexicans," García said in a statement. "Most of these contractors and district employees have socially interacted together outside of work, where spread can occur."
The district closes any area affected by the virus for 24 hours as custodians disinfect the space using products approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to kill the virus.
When the school year begins Thursday, all campuses will be closed, with teachers and students logging in to online platforms for at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester.
