New Mexico reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, including two Santa Fe County residents.
One of the local deaths was a man in his 90s who was a resident of Pacifica Senior Living on Galisteo Road, while the other was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized, according to the state Department of Health.
Health officials also reported 2,080 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 96 additional infections in Santa Fe County.
Statewide, 934 people were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Since March, New Mexico has had 104,935 known cases and 1,706 deaths, including 40 in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County had the most new infections with 755 along with eight more deaths. Doña Ana County added 224 cases and four deaths.
Correctional facilities across the state reported 68 additional infections among inmates.
