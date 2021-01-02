A pair of Santa Fe County residents — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s — were among the 32 COVID-19-related deaths reported Saturday by the state Department of Health.
Both had underlying conditions and were residents of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe. A Rio Arriba County man in his 80s also was among the newly reported fatalities.
The statewide toll is now 2,534 people, meaning about .12 percent of the state's population has died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The disease has killed 77 people in Santa Fe County and 43 in Rio Arriba County.
The state also reported 1,252 new cases of the coronavirus, including 49 in Santa Fe County. Overall, the state has had 145,379 confirmed cases.
There were 662 people hospitalized in New Mexico for the disease, down from 791 on Friday.
In the past 28 days, the state has reported a positive case at 110 nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including seven in Santa Fe — Casa Real, El Castillo, the Legacy, the Montecito, Pacifica Senior Living, Sierra Vista Retirement Community and Vista Hermosa.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.