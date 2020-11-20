New Mexico reported 23 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, including two more fatalities related to an outbreak at a Santa Fe assisted living center.
The state also announced 2,993 new cases of the coronavirus, with 170 additional infections in Santa Fe County.
On Friday, 808 people statewide were hospitalized for the disease.
Among the deaths reported Friday were two Santa Fe County residents, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Both lived at the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe.
The long-term care facility off Rodeo Road has had nine COVID-19 deaths. Overall, 26 Santa Fe County residents have died of the disease, according to the state Department of Health.
New Mexico has recorded 77,098 known cases and 1,325 deaths since the pandemic began.
Bernalillo County reported seven more deaths, Sandoval County added five, Valencia and McKinley counties both had two and Chaves, Doña Ana, Otero, Rio Arriba and Socorro counties each logged one.
Bernalillo County also recorded the largest number of new infections with 1,005, while Doña Ana County added 281.
Sandoval County had 191 new cases, Valencia County added 169, Chaves County recorded 164, Curry County had 104 and San Juan County logged 100.
Correctional facilities across the state reported 21 additional infections, including four at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
