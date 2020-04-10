Staff or residents at eight assisted living facilities in the state, including one in Santa Fe, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor's Office announced in a news release issued Friday.
Cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus were found at the Legacy at Santa Fe, a senior living facility on the city's northwest side, in addition to seven other such homes in other cities and a mental health facility in Albuquerque.
Two staff members tested positive for the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, at the Legacy at Santa Fe, according to a statement from Legacy's parent company, LifeWell Senior Living.
The state Department of Health tested all residents and other staff, and those tests came back negative, the company said.
A letter obtained by The New Mexican from Kimberly Erickson, president and chief operating officer of LifeWell Senior Living, said all LifeWell communities — including the Legacy at Santa Fe — continue to restrict dining room visitations, have halted group activities and have asked residents to stay in their rooms.
"We will reevaluate at the beginning of next week," the letter said.
The other assisted living facilities in the state with coronavirus cases, according to the Governor's Office, include Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque; Aztec Health Care, BeeHive Homes in Farmington; Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque; Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque; Life Care Center of Farmington; Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque; and La Vida Llena in Albuquerque, which has had numerous confirmed cases of the coronavirus and several deaths.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Office also announced 106 additional positive tests for the virus, including 38 new cases in Bernalillo County and two new cases in Santa Fe County.
State officials also reported two more deaths from complications related to COVID-19: a Bernalillo County man in his 90s and an 80-year-old Sandoval County man.
As of Friday, a total of 19 people had died in New Mexico after contracting the virus, and the state had identified a total of 1,091 positive cases.
A case previously reported in San Juan County was later "determined to be an inconclusive lab result" and has been removed from the case total while that patient is tested again, the Governor's Office said.
By Friday, 75 patients had been hospitalized after contracting the virus and 235 people had recovered from the illness, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Health officials have detected community spread across the state and continue to urge all New Mexico residents to stay home except for absolutely essential trips, such as going to the grocery store or picking up medication.
Lujan Grisham on Thursday repeated pleas for New Mexicans to stay at home ahead of Easter weekend as the state continues to prepare for an expected surge of virus cases in May.
Prayers for this at risk in nursing homes.
Only 2 more cases in Santa Fe County today. Good job Santa Fe. The better we do, the lower risk for the elderly, especially those in nursing homes.
