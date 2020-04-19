The Governor's Office reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 55.
One of the victims was a Bernalillo County man in his 30s, who had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized, the state Department of Health said. A San Juan County woman in her 80s who lived at a Farmington retirement home which had positive cases also died after being hospitalized. She was said to have underlying health conditions.
According to numbers released Sunday, an additional 47 cases were added, bringing the state's total to 1,845 positives. The state said its numbers were incomplete due to “a technical lapse." It did not elaborate but said in a news release delayed results would be included in Monday's totals.
Santa Fe County added one new case and now has 83. McKinley County, which had seen an explosive rise in cases in the past week, added seven, bringing its total to 363. Bernalillo County added 15 cases for a total of 542.
San Juan County added 15 cases for a total of 275.
According to the Department of Health, 103 people are hospitalized with the respiratory disease, and 487 people have recovered.
