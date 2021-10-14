The state Department of Health reported 20 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 879 new cases as of Thursday.
Santa Fe County had 44 new cases; Bernalillo County had 189; San Juan, 117; Doña Ana, 75; Chaves and McKinley, 55 each; and Sandoval, 54.
The newly reported deaths involved four people from Bernalillo County; three from Cibola County; two each from San Juan and Eddy counties; and one each from Chaves, Colfax, Doña Ana, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel, Sierra, Union and Lea counties.
The state's coronavirus death toll is now 4,919, while its total number of cases rose to 262,954.
As of Thursday, 369 New Mexicans were hospitalized with the coronavirus, up from 310 on Wednesday.
