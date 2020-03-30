President Donald Trump told Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday the federal government will grant New Mexico a U.S. Army field hospital in Albuquerque.
"We'll build you that hospital as quickly as we can," Trump told Lujan Grisham on a phone call with governors, according to CBS News.
Last week, Lujan Grisham said she asked the U.S. Defense Department to send a 248-bed U.S. Army combat support hospital to Albuquerque as part of the state’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Lujan Grisham also told Trump on the call New Mexico is seeing "incredible spikes" in COVID-19 cases in the Navajo Nation and said state officials are trying to trace infections near Los Alamos National Laboratory, CBS News reported.
"If we don't get that under containment and really be clear about surveillance, I think we have some significant national security issues," Lujan Grisham said, according to CBS.
She also said officials are seeing a higher rate of hospitalization among Navajos who test positive for the virus.
