TriCore Reference Laboratories has boosted its COVID-19 test capacity by 1,000 samples per day, which adds up to about a 50 percent increase.
TriCore is now able to test about 2,700 samples daily for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while maintaining a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.
“Our strategy has always been to use multiple platforms to meet New Mexico’s capacity needs and to be able to maintain testing during potential reagent shortages by any one manufacturer,” said Dr. Karissa Culbreath, TriCore’s medical director and infectious disease division chief.
A reagent is a substance or compound used in a test to see if a particular reaction occurs.
TriCore is testing samples delivered from around the state to a central location, said Dr. Douglas Clark, TriCore’s chief medical officer, adding that the next step is to decentralize and set up testing at various hospitals.
TriCore has completed more than 28,000 COVID-19 tests since launching the program March 12, the company said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.