Aaron Ortiz, president of the Santa Fe Little League, couldn't stand the sight of Franklin Miles Park when he visited this month.
Garbage and discarded pieces of clothing filled dugouts. Pilfered shopping carts and a tent occupied a baseball diamond. Vandals broke into a building that umpires use when changing clothes. The intruders trashed the place.
"This is the result of the city approving the homeless to camp at Franklin Miles Park because of COVID," Ortiz said. "Over the last two years, I’ve emailed city officials and spoken with them about the safety concerns we have in and around the park, and they have done nothing to help address these issues."
Ortiz knows more about city government and public safety problems than most people. He is a lieutenant with the Santa Fe Police Department.
He tries to separate his job from his avocation in Little League. But this time they intersect. He said disarray and lack of upkeep in city parks will hurt Santa Fe's chances of hosting Little League's state and regional tournaments once normalcy and youth baseball return.
I sent Ortiz's complaints to Regina Wheeler, Santa Fe's public works director. She said these trying times led the city to relax certain laws, such as a ban on overnight camping in parks.
"During this COVID emergency, for the safety of all citizens, homeless encampments that are not on private property and do not cause an immediate threat to anyone’s safety are allowed to remain," Wheeler wrote in an email.
Only a day after my inquiry to Wheeler, Mayor Alan Webber reversed that policy in an updated State of Emergency Order.
"The encampment will need to be removed by noon tomorrow," City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic wrote me in an email Saturday.
Told of the development, Ortiz said: "It surprises me it changed that quick."
Parks typically were off-limits late at night for safety reasons. A homeless man sleeping in the grandstand of Fort Marcy Ballpark was almost disemboweled in 2017 by an attacker swinging a machete.
And before anyone had heard of COVID-19, Ortiz and other Little League supervisors had complained about security and maintenance in city parks.
Even then, dugouts were a favorite nighttime gathering spot for drifters. The interlopers left dugouts unsanitary and unsafe, Ortiz said. Little League's adult supervisors had to make sure to arrive early to scour the benches and clear the grounds of waste.
Smaller communities with Little League programs, including Pojoaque and Española, equip their dugouts with locked gates, Ortiz said. He wants Santa Fe to do the same.
But Ortiz admits he's heard Santa Fe once had the equipment to lock its dugouts, only to see the gates wrecked by intruders.
At 35, Ortiz is one of the younger members of the police department's command staff. He spends his free hours trying to rebuild Little League baseball and softball, which were drifting toward extinction in Santa Fe until he took a leadership role in the program three years ago.
AABC is still the dominant youth baseball organization in town. But Ortiz sees potential for Little League to draw more kids and contribute to the economy.
"If we can create a park that's safe, we can bring state and regional Little League tournaments to town. A regional tournament is nine teams with 13 players each and parents," he said.
That translates to a small convention.
More important, kids playing ball are more likely to be on a productive path.
When Ortiz looks at dirty parks, he sees evidence of mayors and city councils that have failed for years.
"I've lived in Santa Fe since 2007, but the parks have never been cared for the way they should be," he said.
My newspaper once reached a similar conclusion. The New Mexican in 2017 reviewed city parks and pointed out their deficiencies. It gave Franklin Miles a grade of D-plus.
With no pandemic to contend with, the park was weedy and teeming with trash, "from empty liquor bottles and food wrappers to condoms and dirty clothes," the newspaper's evaluators wrote.
After making two recent visits to Franklin Miles, I give it an F.
Ortiz was gutsy to speak up. He could have put himself at risk with his bosses.
Maybe he had no choice. The boys and girls of summer might not have a decent place to play without changes this winter.
