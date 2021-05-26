Another 32 federal inmates at the Torrance County Detention Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the prison's total number of confirmed cases to 110 over the past two days, state health officials reported Wednesday.
The new cases at the detention center in central New Mexico were among 167 reported statewide, including 13 in Santa Fe County, 33 in Bernalillo County, 21 in Doña Ana County and 19 in San Juan County.
Health officials also reported three more deaths — two in Eddy County and one in Cibola County. In all, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,254 New Mexicans.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.