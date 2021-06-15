A privately owned prison in Torrance County had more COVID-19 cases than any single county in New Mexico, the state Department of Health reported.
In its daily report, the Department of Health said 26 new cases had been diagnosed among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia. It has had 184 positive cases since the crisis began.
Elsewhere, cases rates are slowing significantly; only 122 cases were reported statewide, with just six in Santa Fe County. No new deaths were reported.
The state said 107 people are hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.
