New Mexico reported 23 COVID-related deaths Thursday, by far the highest number of fatalities the state has seen in one day during the pandemic, and 862 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
Among the deaths were three residents of assisted living facilities in Santa Fe: a man in his 90s who lived at Mi Casa Bonita and two women who lived at Kingston Residence, one in her 80s and another in her 100s.
The Kingston facility off Rodeo Road has had seven COVID-19 deaths, with 40 known cases among residents and 26 among staff, according to the state Department of Health.
Seven congregate care facilities in Santa Fe have had a confirmed case in the past 28 days.
New Mexico has recorded 51,110 infections and 1,082 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state's previous one-day high for deaths was 14 on Wednesday.
Santa Fe County has had 18 COVID-related deaths.
Of the 23 deaths reported statewide Thursday, seven were in Doña Ana County and six in Bernalillo County. Cibola and Eddy counties both had two fatalities, while Curry, Luna and Valencia counties each had one.
Santa Fe County recorded 53 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 202, Doña Ana County had 137, Chaves County logged 53, Luna County had 51, Curry County had 45 and Eddy County had 42.
The Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe reported 12 new cases for a total of 60 infections.
The state said 400 patients were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, and 79 percent of both general hospital beds and intensive care beds were filled.
