New Mexico health officials on Thursday announced 678 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus statewide, including 54 in Santa Fe County, and 28 more deaths from COVID-19.
Three of the patients who died were two women and a man, all in their 80s, from Santa Fe County. The man had been a resident of the Beehive Homes of Santa Fe, health officials reported.
Since the start of the pandemic, 3,226 New Mexico residents have died from COVID-19, with 114 deaths in Santa Fe County.
The new daily caseload, marking a dozen straight days of fewer than 1,000 positive test results, brings the total number of infections in New Mexico to 171,719.
There were 556 patients hospitalized in the state Thursday for treatment of COVID-19, health officials said.
According the state's online vaccination dashboard, nearly 540,000 New Mexico residents have registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has received 276,850 doses of the two-shot vaccine, and more than 239,000 doses have been administered. Over 60,300 were distributed in the last seven days.
