Three Santa Fe County residents were among the 36 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday by the state Department of Health.
Local fatalities included a man in his 70s who was a resident of the Sierra Vista facility in Santa Fe and two women — one in her 50s and the other in her 70s — who were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Three Rio Arriba County residents were also among the dead: a woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 2,910 New Mexico residents, including 94 in Santa Fe County and 48 in Rio Arriba County.
The state also reported 1,092 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing New Mexico's total to 162,893 infections since the pandemic began in mid-March. Santa Fe County added 69 cases.
The state said 632 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 670 on Friday.
