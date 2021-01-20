The daily count of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico edged upward to nearly 900 Wednesday as the state reported 34 additional deaths from the illness, including three residents of Santa Fe County.
The local deaths were two women — one in her 80s and one in her 90s, the latter a resident of BeeHive Assisted Living — and a man in his 80s who was a resident of Pacifica Senior Living.
There were a total of 884 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state's case count since the start of the pandemic to 165,835.
The new deaths, people ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s, pushed New Mexico past the 3,000 mark. There have been 3,009 deaths in the state, with 99 in Santa Fe County.
Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 dropped to 605 Wednesday. So far, 11,280 New Mexicans have been hospitalized with the illness and 89,756 individuals with confirmed infections have recovered.
