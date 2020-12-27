Three Santa Fe County residents were among the state's 30 additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, but New Mexico's daily count of new infections continued to level off.
The newly reported fatalities included a Santa Fe County man in his 60s who had underlying conditions and two women who lived at the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe — one in her 80s and the other in her 90s.
In all, 70 people in Santa Fe County have died of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
But New Mexico no longer is seeing explosive growth in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. The state reported 747 additional infections Sunday, a decline from counts that often surpassed 1,000 cases in recent weeks.
Of the infections reported Sunday, 46 were in Santa Fe County.
The state said 758 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
Fingers crossed we don't see an uptick after the holidays.
