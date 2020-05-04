Three more state prison workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to four, Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison confirmed Monday.
Two of the staffers who tested positive work at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center near Grants, which houses men and is run by the private firm CoreCivic, Harrison said in an email.
One worker tested positive at Western New Mexico Correctional Facility, a women's prison in the Grants area, he said.
A nurse with Wexford Health, a medical care company that contracts with the state to provide inmate services, tested positive for the virus at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa earlier this month. That prison is run by The Geo Group, another private prison operator.
The new tests mean the virus has now been detected in three of the state's 11 prisons.
Harrison did not say whether the three prison workers who recently tested positive were state employees or employees of the prison management companies, and he did not specify what positions they hold.
He said he'd provide more information later in the day about the department's response to the newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
In total, 41 prison workers and 11 inmates have been tested for the virus, Harrison said, and all the inmate tests results have come back negative.
